Mayoral Candidate Omar Fateh Rallies for Somalia in Minneapolis

Omar Fateh is running to become mayor for Somalia, but not in Somalia. He is a top candidate in the mayoral race in Minneapolis. As an aside, his brother is the pirate who kidnapped Captain Philippe and Omar is under investigation for ethics violations. He called his GOP colleagues terrorists.

He is an Islamist Communist.

This needs to stop. https://t.co/GappBOwnO6 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 30, 2025

We shouldn’t allow foreigners, even naturalized ones to run for office if this is what we are going to get. We have enough crazy American politicians; we don’t need the world’s foreigners controlling our politics.

Fateh claims white people are domestic threats, not radical Islamists.

He’s another Democrat Socialist of America who is actually a communist.

He’s Big on Taxing the Productive Members of Society

Nearly 29% of retail square-footage downtown is unused. It is more than double the pre-pandemic vacancy rate, according to the Minnesota Commercial Real Estate Association, Axios reports.

Fateh’s proposed solution which will make the situation worse is to levy a commercial vacancy tax. Fateh embraces big-government interventions like rent control or a city income tax.

He hopes to prevent speculation by landlords, only that is currently a very minor issue, according to Alan Mallach, senior fellow at the Center for Community Progress, which studies vacant properties.

All of Omar’s ideas are like that – without foundation and capitalism.

Minnesota Democrats revoked their endorsement of him, but he is still a top candidate. They blamed errors in the election system. To be specific, they claimed he cheated.

It looks like Somalia but it’s America, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/SxHxMjTRP4 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) July 15, 2025

His immigration stance is just one part of a broader platform that mirrors the politics of New York-style democratic socialism. Fateh has pledged to:

Block local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agencies such as ICE.

Expand “alternative” public safety programs like the Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) team, which sends trained mental health professionals to certain emergency calls instead of police.

Increase the city’s minimum wage to $20 per hour by 2028, and $30 by 2035, like Mamdani.

Implement carbon fees and transition the city’s entire vehicle fleet to electric power.

Push for the creation of a local income tax targeting the wealthy, contingent on state-level approval.

“I will lobby the State of Minnesota to allow the City of Minneapolis to institute a local option income tax to ensure the wealthy pay their fair share,” his campaign website states