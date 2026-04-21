Alan Dershowitz Becomes a Republican and a Yankee Fan

Alan Dershowitz switched teams. He is joining the Republican Party, and one reason is that the Democrat Party is antisemitic. Dersh, as he is called, doesn’t agree with everything the Republican Party stands for, so I guess he will be a quasi-Republican or RINOish. He has finally cut the cord after they voted unanimously to let a radical lunatic, Abdul El-Sayed, run for the Senate.

The Democratic Party has become the most anti-Israel party in U.S. history. Last week, all but seven Senate Democrats voted for an arms embargo against the Jewish state, and an avowed enemy of Israel, Abdul El-Sayed, is gaining ground in the Democratic campaign for U.S. senator from Michigan.

There is no denying that the hard left, anti-Israel wing of the Democratic Party has moved from the fringe to the mainstream. Until recently, there was an age gap, with younger voters more strongly opposing Israel, but recent polls suggest that the trend now includes Democrats of all ages. Republicans have their own antisemitic fringe, but for now, it remains a fringe.

He disagrees with Republicans on a number of issues, but the antisemitism was the last straw:

I still disagree strongly with the GOP on abortion, the separation of church and state, immigration, healthcare, and taxes, among other things. Yet I’ve decided to bite the bullet and register as a Republican.

He gave up on the Democrat Party and hopes to change the Republican Party. However, and this is important, he sees Democrats as moving dangerously radical left:

I believe that the Democratic Party’s hostility to Israel represents a deeper and more dangerous shift away from the center and toward a radical approach that is bad for America and the free world. So I intend to work hard to prevent the Democrats from gaining control of the House and Senate, and I urge those who share my concerns about the increasing influence of radicalism in the Democratic Party to vote, campaign, and contribute for continued Republican control of Congress. I will contribute money to Republican candidates, campaign for them, make speeches at Republican events, and urge pro-Israel Americans to change party affiliation or at least vote against Democrats. Until something changes, I will vote Republican for representative, senator, and president.

I wish I could designate myself as a “foreign-policy Republican,” but there’s no such option, so I have to go whole hog. By registering as a Republican rather than an independent, maybe I can have some influence on moving some Republican policies toward the center. I have given up on trying to change the Democratic Party.

It’s a break in the eternally-Democrat link of prominent Jews and the Party. I doubt the new Democrats will care. They truly are anti-Jewish. Besides, they have every lunatic group imaginable on their side, and they have illegal aliens, all pushing for communism.

Republicans have some nuts, but not fascists or Nazis; Democrats own those groups, but Republicans own some fringe thinkers. Magas are moving away from those who are really outlandish.

Dershowitz is also becoming a Yankee fan and dropping the Red Sox because the team’s owners, the Henrys, never forgave him for defending Donald Trump in a case where he felt Trump was innocent. Dershowitz doesn’t choose his clients according to party politics.