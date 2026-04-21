Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Dems Rule on ICE & CBP Funds

Dems Rule on ICE & CBP Funds

By
M Dowling
-
0
33

In two weeks, there will be no more money to pay ICE or CBP. Democrats will not allow deportations and will go to any lengths. Senate Republicans had cut CBP and ICE funding out of the DHS appropriations bill in the middle of the night to appease Democrats. Now, they’re running out of money again.

Funds in the Big, Beautiful bill are being spent on things other than mass deportations, which means no mass deportations, or perhaps any deportations at all.

Democrats wanted to destroy the BBB and are succeeding because of the Republicans.

Democrats are running the country even though they are the minority. Republicans won’t eliminate the filibuster and the blue slip. Both parties are destroying this country. The first thing Democrats will do when they return to power is drop the filibuster and take complete control of the government.

Democrats are communists, and Republicans are weak or progressives or just hate Trump so much that they won’t let the agenda go through. No party is working for any of us. This is infuriating.

Get out of wars, and do something about this.

;

Previous articleAlan Dershowitz Becomes a Republican and a Yankee Fan
Next articleJohn Thune Is Holding Back Vital Info on the Russiagate Hoax
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.