The Ayatollah’s Fan Club Roots for Him on The View

We wrote about The View star Whoopi earlier. In all seriousness, she said that for blacks, it’s better living in Iran than in America. The ABC show is called a news show. Literally, ABC calls it a news show. The women on it don’t know anything.

Sunny Hostin was very upset today about Israel’s strike on Iran and is worried something will happen to the Ayatollah. According to not-so-Sunny, just because Iran is threatening to bomb Israel doesn’t mean they can bomb first.

She’s a big Ayatollah fan.

Sunny said the strikes were illegal and has no complaints about Iran.

Whoopi agreed and defended Iran. Whoopi is also a fan. She doesn’t want willy-nilly bombing.

They didn’t mention Iran bombing and killing our military or the proxies attacking Israel and others.

They were very protective of Iran.

Hostin thinks Israel broke international law bombing the country that had proxies bombing them for decades. I doubt it.

Joyless Behar actually made some sense, not a lot, but more than the others.

Generally, I don’t understand why anyone watches them. They’re unwatchable.

Sunny Hostin decries Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran, suggesting it happened for no reason, fears for the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, and claims a country has no right to bomb a country threatening to nuke them. She claims Israel’s strikes were “illegal,” but doesn’t stays… pic.twitter.com/hNls1xlsd8 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 18, 2025

