Alarming! Jamie Dimon Is Most Worried About the “Enemy Within”

M Dowling
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says we need to get “our act together and quickly.” He also said he is most worried about the “enemy within.”

It seems he just woke up. It would have been helpful if he woke up a little faster.

He’ telling the truth now.

“Immigration… what the hell were we doing?” Dimon said. “The bottom 20% of our population’s wages haven’t gone up in 20 years. The Biden administration was wasting so much money on “green” stuff that we know won’t work… meanwhile our schools don’t work.”

Lyn Alden said, “Nothing Stops This Train.”

“The problem now is with well over 100% debt-to-GDP, when they raise interest rates, they increase the deficit faster than they slow private sector credit growth. Basically… the brakes don’t work anymore.”


