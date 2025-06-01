Alarming! Jamie Dimon Is Most Worried About the “Enemy Within”

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says we need to get “our act together and quickly.” He also said he is most worried about the “enemy within.”

It seems he just woke up. It would have been helpful if he woke up a little faster.

Jamie Dimon is not fucking around today… “China is an adversary, but what I really worry about is the enemy within. Can we get our own act together, our own values and capabilities. This time is different… we have to get our act together and quickly.” pic.twitter.com/Vd9NxQJbYg — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 30, 2025

He’ telling the truth now.

“Immigration… what the hell were we doing?” Dimon said. “The bottom 20% of our population’s wages haven’t gone up in 20 years. The Biden administration was wasting so much money on “green” stuff that we know won’t work… meanwhile our schools don’t work.”

Jamie Dimon dropping BOMBS: “Immigration… what the hell were we doing? The bottom 20% of our population’s wages haven’t gone up in 20 years. The Biden admin was wasting so much money on “green” stuff that we know won’t work… meanwhile our schools don’t work.” pic.twitter.com/Z58MEiGXhM — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 30, 2025

Lyn Alden said, “Nothing Stops This Train.”

“The problem now is with well over 100% debt-to-GDP, when they raise interest rates, they increase the deficit faster than they slow private sector credit growth. Basically… the brakes don’t work anymore.”

MUST WATCH: Lyn Alden on US deficits

‘Nothing Stops This Train’ “The problem now is with well over 100% debt-to-GDP, when they raise interest rates, they increase the deficit faster than they slow private sector credit growth. Basically… the brakes don’t work anymore.” pic.twitter.com/TzVM61Qceq — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 1, 2025

