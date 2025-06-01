Mohammad Soliman Threw Molotov Cocktails at Jews, Including Children

Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, have arrested a man by the name of Mohamad Soliman in connection with a possible terror attack on a group of mostly elderly Jews peacefully gathered, not even protesting, for the Israeli hostages. The Jewish group was “Run for Their Lives.”
Soliman was said to have dressed up as a landscaper when he threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning several, including children.
Police said it was a “targeted attack.” Reports say he was screaming “Free Palestine,” and Islamic propaganda, in a thick accent.
There are no reports of deaths, but several were injured, two are critically injured.
NEW VIDEO: BOULDER ATTACK SUSPECT CAUGHT ON FILM AFTER BURNING CHILDREN ALIVE AT PEACEFUL HOSTAGE VIGIL
"I wish I had my gun with me"
⚠️ Peaceful Jewish Vigil Turns to Chaos and Fire: Children Burned, Screams Heard, Suspect in Custody
Five people are now confirmed… pic.twitter.com/F7ouvu0l5s
— Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) June 1, 2025
#BREAKING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED as Mohamad Soliman in the Boulder terror attack shows
He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent.
THIS IS WHY WE NEED MASS DEPORTATIONS. These people SHOULD NOT BE HERE.
Multiple victims have been life-flighted from the area,… https://t.co/fM9MfgMkkS pic.twitter.com/WY8332eSyY
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025
He reportedly set Jewish children on fire.
BREAKING: TERROR ATTACK BURNS JEWISH CHILDREN ALIVE IN BOULDER, COLORADO
⚠️ CHILDREN SET ON FIRE IN TARGETED ASSAULT ON JEWISH PROTESTERS
I am so disgusted right now with the world we live in.
Boulder has been plunged into chaos and terror. At 13th and Pearl Streets,… pic.twitter.com/74YEfOIOLA
— Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) June 1, 2025
Reports of a deadly attack against pro-Israel protestors in Boulder, Colorado
Allegedly a Molotov Cocktail thrown with multiple killed
THIS COMES ON THE SAME DAY THE THE MEDIA SPREAD A BLOOD LIBEL
Jews are not safe in America right now
— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) June 1, 2025
Only agressive prosecution and the strongest penalties can hope to stop such outrages.