Mohammad Soliman Threw Molotov Cocktails at Jews, Including Children

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, have arrested a man by the name of Mohamad Soliman in connection with a possible terror attack on a group of mostly elderly Jews peacefully gathered, not even protesting, for the Israeli hostages. The Jewish group was “Run for Their Lives.”

Soliman was said to have dressed up as a landscaper when he threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning several, including children.

Police said it was a “targeted attack.” Reports say he was screaming “Free Palestine,” and Islamic propaganda, in a thick accent.

There are no reports of deaths, but several were injured, two are critically injured.

He reportedly set Jewish children on fire.


Peter B. Prange,
Only agressive prosecution and the strongest penalties can hope to stop such outrages.

