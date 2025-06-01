Mohammad Soliman Threw Molotov Cocktails at Jews, Including Children

Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, have arrested a man by the name of Mohamad Soliman in connection with a possible terror attack on a group of mostly elderly Jews peacefully gathered, not even protesting, for the Israeli hostages. The Jewish group was “Run for Their Lives.”

Soliman was said to have dressed up as a landscaper when he threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning several, including children.

Police said it was a “targeted attack.” Reports say he was screaming “Free Palestine,” and Islamic propaganda, in a thick accent.

There are no reports of deaths, but several were injured, two are critically injured.

He reportedly set Jewish children on fire.

