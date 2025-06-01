Boys stole girls’ state titles, podium spots, or qualifying spots in five states this week

A transgender athlete came in at first place in multiple track and field championship events in a California State meet on Saturday. President Trump warned against this days ago.

AB Hernandez, who is a male pretending to be a woman, won first place in the girl’s category for high jump and triple jump at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, California.

He finished first in the high jump after clearing the mark of five feet 7 inches. Two biological females cleared the mark but failed the first attempt.

The three shared the podium but there was one person who didn’t belong there because he’s a male. A new rule by the California Interscholastic Federation allows biological females to qualify only against other biological females. That bumped up the female competitors who finished behind Hernandez, who didn’t belong in the race at all.

AB is willing to pretend to be a female to win. That makes him some kind of hero in our new twisted world.

These male grifters are stealing women’s successes. Boys stole girls’ state titles, podium spots, or qualifying spots in five states this week.

Some girls have had enough.

There were a lot of protesters. And a male pretending to be a female assaulted a person in a car. He was arrested and his name was Ethan Kroll. He’s out of jail of course.

Watch this cowardly Mr. Kroll attack a person in a car while completely hidden behind a mask and black clothes.


Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 minute ago

When insanity is treated as normality, it proves thos who do so are themselves insane. One way to challenge the sanity is a syste of private clubs that hold their own championships. When females no longer compete against biological males the whole system will crash.

