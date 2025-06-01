A transgender athlete came in at first place in multiple track and field championship events in a California State meet on Saturday. President Trump warned against this days ago.

Today, a boy will compete for THREE separate girls’ state titles at the California Track and Field State Championship. Gavin Newsom is a weak, spineless, morally bankrupt coward. We will not forget how he has betrayed girls and parents in his state. pic.twitter.com/OXBmhf2mx9 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 31, 2025

AB Hernandez, who is a male pretending to be a woman, won first place in the girl’s category for high jump and triple jump at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, California.

He finished first in the high jump after clearing the mark of five feet 7 inches. Two biological females cleared the mark but failed the first attempt.

The three shared the podium but there was one person who didn’t belong there because he’s a male. A new rule by the California Interscholastic Federation allows biological females to qualify only against other biological females. That bumped up the female competitors who finished behind Hernandez, who didn’t belong in the race at all.

AB is willing to pretend to be a female to win. That makes him some kind of hero in our new twisted world.

We’ve officially moved from “it’s not happening” to “isn’t this awesome!” https://t.co/CU0ccCOHbB — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 1, 2025

These male grifters are stealing women’s successes. Boys stole girls’ state titles, podium spots, or qualifying spots in five states this week.

This week has been a dream for the women-hating Democrats. Boys stole girls’ state titles, podium spots, or qualifying spots in California, Maine, Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota. They swear this isn't actually happening. pic.twitter.com/0hU0EVlu4H — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 1, 2025

Some girls have had enough.

Watch this. Two female athletes in Oregon refused to stand on the podium because a boy was awarded a place. Girls have had enough.

pic.twitter.com/MhCgZ2zLou — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 31, 2025

There were a lot of protesters. And a male pretending to be a female assaulted a person in a car. He was arrested and his name was Ethan Kroll. He’s out of jail of course.

Watch this cowardly Mr. Kroll attack a person in a car while completely hidden behind a mask and black clothes.

Pretty sure that's a woman pretending to be a man. Hard for a man to fake those hips and this voice.pic.twitter.com/nAiw7gIANy — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) May 31, 2025

