Alarming Moment: How to Disrupt the F-35 Program

PYM’s radical Aisha tells the audience at the terrorist-allied People’s Conference for Palestine, How to Disrupt the F-35 Program.

Stu of Stu’s Studio wrote the following:

This may be the most alarming thing to come out of the People’s Conference for Palestine because it is a step-by-step playbook that America’s enemies could benefit from.

Aisha, a leader with the Palestinian Youth Movement, explained how activists could cripple the U.S. military’s crown jewel fighter jet program, the F-35:

“70% of the cost of the F-35 program actually comes from the supply chain… It functions off of this just-in-time logistics process… If one specific node of the F-35 supply chain is intervened in, it has a huge impact.”

She pressed the audience to study the system and attack weak points with precision:

“We need to be surgical. We need to be strategic. And we need to be bold in our actions. Because there are many different points of these supply chains of death that we can intervene in and we must intervene in.”

This is an operational roadmap for undermining U.S. defense readiness. Framed through Palestine, the implications reach far beyond. Imagine a global conflict where anti-American activists, taking these words literally, set out to sabotage the logistics of America’s crown jewel weapons systems.

I cannot overstate how radical and dangerous this really is.

Hezbollah Flags in Manhattan

In a different but similar issue, Hezbollah flags fly in Manhattan as US flags are burned during the lawless riots in the city. Anyone who thinks New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a communist Islamist, can’t win or is innocent is wrong.