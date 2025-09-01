British Labour Party Is Welcoming Gazans In Now

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

The British officials continually attack Tommy Robinson and try to keep him imprisoned to silence him. However, he appears to be a very sincere Briton, proud of the heritage he wants to keep. He posted the latest insanity from the British officials.

The anti-British Labour Party is now planning to ship in Gazan students. It is likely some or all are Hamas-tied.

Labour wants more migrants. Gazan’s will be given priority and the visa scheme will be made permanent. They have plans to allow ‘refugees’ work in Britain and they are granting new incentives for them to come here.

Gazans hate the Brits.

Labour MP Bridget Phillipson is asked if she agrees with the Home Office that the rights of illegal migrants are more important than the rights of the people of Epping.

“Yes, of course we do,” she said.

These people are sick.

