President Trump Is Trying to Remove A Deep State Slush Fund

President Trump is trying to remove another far left deep state slush fund, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). They use tax dollars to push globalist agendas abroad, while undermining America First at home.

The National Endowment for Democracy has nothing to do with democracy. They were very involved in Biden’s hate-filled speech, The Soul of the Nation.

On September 1, 2022, three years ago today, Joe Biden gave his Soul of the Nation speech against a Hellscape flanked by two Marines, threatening ‘MAGA’ Republicans and spewing hate. More than 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump were branded as a danger to the Republic.

During the speech, Biden railed, ” Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic.” Then he condemned us, Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated. And that’s where MAGA Republicans are today.”

Ironically, that is what they do.

As Data Republican said, the people behind this speech, the NGOs and far left activists, haven’t gone anywhere and they will be back with a vengeance if Trump doesn’t succeed in destroying the source of their reach and funding.

Most of the information below about the people who wrote the speech comes from Data, but some from Sentinel. As you will see, NED had a big role.

As per NPR: Sean Wilentz, Allida Black, Anne Applebaum, Michael Beschloss, and Jon Meacham wrote the speech.

The Speech Writers of a Hate-Filled Speech

Steve Wilentz

Sean Wilentz is a professor at Princeton, but he has published numerous op-eds in mainstream publications and sits on the editorial boards of Dissent and Democracy.

He co-signed an open letter titled “An Open Letter in Defense of Democracy” with Bill Kristol among others which declared that democracy was in danger, and the cause is Donald Trump and his supporters.

Sean Wilentz still believes Donald Trump is creating a “Christian Nationalist” rule and has a “Plot against America.” pic.twitter.com/GGdN2Ulqci — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 12, 2025

Allida Black

Allida Black describes herself as an advisor to Hillary Clinton. She has worked for the National Democratic Institute (NDI), a taxpayer-funded NGO that is one of the four subsidiary NGOs of NED.

In short, she worked for the CIA arm of the Democratic party. @NDI includes big names on its board of directors, including the infamous teacher’s union boss Randi Weingarten, Donna Brazile, former Senator Tom Daschel, and Stacey Abrams.

The @allidablack X account has only 7 followers, but has retweeted @anneapplebaum and frequently retweets Hillary Clinton. It seems likely she is the same Allida Black that advised the Biden speech. pic.twitter.com/81oU5sB01q — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 12, 2025

Anne Applebaum

Anne Applebaum is where the government connections are the most direct. She is an editorial member of the NED Journal of Democracy. Applebaum presents herself as a “staff writer” for the Atlantic, but in reality she is a former member of the board of directors for NED.

She is deeply entrenched in the intelligence community and NGOs, currently serving as an adviser to the Renew Democracy Initiative NGO.

Our own taxpayer dollars are actively financing people who are spreading the word that anyone who supports President Trump is an enemy of democracy.

She fully blames populist ideology. Translation: she still hasn’t changed her mind that MAGA Republicans are the enemy of America. pic.twitter.com/MLHciHxMSd — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 12, 2025

Michael Beschloss

Michael Beschloss is a historian who appears to be more on the journalistic side. His wife is president and CEO of the Rock Creek Group, a Washington DC investment firm. Rock Creek Group manages more than 16 billion dollars in assets!

Beschloss pushed Biden to make a bigger deal of how democracy was at stake in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/YNu5BitolG — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 12, 2025

Meet so-called historian Beschloss:

If Republicans win, “our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.” MSNBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss with a deranged take days before the midterms.pic.twitter.com/oq8a13qHmZ — OutKick (@Outkick) November 3, 2022

Jon Meacham

Meacham is a journalist as well with extensive NGO affiliations. He is a member of Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank which is yet another pro-democracy NGO.

Meacham, of course, is the “Lizard Brains” historian. As Jonathan Turley pointed out, after the second presidential debate, Meacham called half the country lizard people.

“Many people call it the ‘Lizard Brain,’ because the limbic system is about all a lizard has for brain function. It is in charge of fight, flight, feeding, fear, freezing up, and fornication.”