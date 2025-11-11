Looks Like President Autopen Was Forging Signatures

On Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed the Biden pardons. Rep. Comer’s committee had declared the Autopen pardons null and void, but it seems a lot more than pardons were null and void. More than that, it was used illicitly. Someone(s) need to go to prison for this. They’re basically forged signatures. However, it doesn’t seem likely anyone will since there is no specific law governing it.

Comer said, “There were no notes of Joe Biden ever sitting in ln any meeting about pardons, there were no meetings set on his calendar to discuss the thousands of pardons, and then, when the pardons were issued…they were signed with an autopen on days when Joe Biden was supposedly in the White House.”

There is no record of the five procedurally required signatures to make the Autopen actions legitimate.

There Is No Law Governing Autopen Specifically

Will the DoJ find these Autopen decisions null and void as Comer’s Oversight Committee has found?

This began on day five of his presidency. This could make his executive orders and presidential actions illegal. Proving it is another problem.

If nothing else, the Congress needs to legislate how the Autopen can be used.

BREAKING – It’s been revealed that by day five of Joe Biden’s presidency, the autopen had already begun being used, and by 2022 it was almost exclusively used for all pardons and executive actions, with zero record of Biden’s personal approval found. pic.twitter.com/RekaX2wCFw — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 29, 2025

A 2005 Opinion Said Autopen Can Be Used for Legislation

A 2005 opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department said an autopen can be used to sign legislation. Barack Obama became the first president to do so in May 2011 when he signed an extension of the Patriot Act. Obama was in France on official business and, with time running out before the law expired, he authorized use of the autopen to sign it into law.

Much earlier guidance on pardons was sent in 1929 from the solicitor general — the attorney who argues for the United States before the Supreme Court — to the attorney general. It says “neither the Constitution nor any statute prescribes the method by which executive clemency shall be exercised or evidenced.”

The media notes there is precedent going back to President Gerald Ford. At that time, it was used for ceremonial and other similar documents.

The Investigation

The DoJ is investigating to determine if these Autopen decisions are null and void as Comer’s Oversight Committee has found.

