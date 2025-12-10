Earlier, we learned that Democrats won the mayoral seat in Miami. While Miami has been a Democrat stronghold, the mayor has been a Republican since 1997. Republicans didn’t come out to vote. In Georgia, we have the same result, which is a concern since the state and gubernatorial elections will be close.

Democrats flipped a State House seat in Georgia on Tuesday by only a couple of hundred points. This is a district that President Donald Trump won by twelve percentage points last year. Again, Republicans didn’t come out.

Democrat Eric Gisler won, defeating Republican Mack ‘Dutch’ Guest in the 121st House district in the northeastern part of the state near the college town of Athens.

Eric Gisler ran for this same seat in 2024 and lost by 22 points. The party is split. Charlie’s murder and the subsequent betrayal by Candace and others like her might have sunk MAGA.

Since the election, Democrats flipped about 20 state legislative seats by November. Those victories came after Democrats flipped two seats in Iowa and one in Pennsylvania during special elections earlier in the year.

Republicans still control a significant majority in the Georgia House. Tuesday’s results come only a month after Democrats won two statewide elections to flip two seats on the state’s Public Service Commission.

Ironically, the party that caused an affordability crisis is running on affordability. They claim that “there’s only one party that’s working to lower costs, keep health care affordable, and put people ahead of big corporations – and that’s the Democrat party,” Charlie Bailey, state Democratic Party chair, said in a statement. He added that their momentum is out-growing, out-working, out-organizing, and out-strategizing Republicans.

Gisler ran on a typical progressive platform.