President Trump Still Doesn’t Have His Staff in Place

President Trump still doesn’t have his people in place. Republicans let the Democrats win this one and went on vacation. Eleven months in and he’s struggling to get his staff to implement his agenda. I don’t think Republicans care if they lose the midterms.

The blue slip, which is a real problem, is probably unconstitutional. Senators worked out the blue slip deal in 1917. It results in blue states never having Republican US attorneys or judges and vica versa.

Democrats violate the blue slip but Republicans won’t. He said the blue slip was done to “protect their @$$.”

The blue slip was instituted as a mechanism to ensure that the President of the United States consulted with home-state senators before nominating individuals to federal positions within their states. This practice was seen as a way to ensure smoother confirmations and build political goodwill.

It sounds like they overstepped, but I’m not a lawyer.