President Trump is not a big fan of President Zelensky and suggests he is a dictator. The reasons are that Mr. Zelensky won’t hold elections, and won’t negotiate peace, as he sends Ukrainian youth to be killed. He didn’t even read the peace plan that was negotiated with his officials.

President Trump said Ukraine is not a democracy.

Sentinel wants Ukraine to win, but they can only win with US involvement, which could easily lead to World War III. We don’t want that, and we want Ukraine to stop bleeding land and lives.

TRUMP: Ukraine is not a democracy. Zelensky is playing dictator, using the pretext of war to prevent an election that would surely see him removed. “They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump said. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where… pic.twitter.com/birWksVdG5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) December 10, 2025

President Zelensky, to keep the coffers full and have the security of NATO, offered to hold an election in three months.

Zelensky ADMITS Ukraine CAN’T take back Crimea from Russia Lacks enough ‘STRENGTH’ or ‘SUPPORT’ Crimea VOTED to join Russia Ukraine wanted to ‘enter’ Crimea in 2023, ended up with a catastrophic ‘counteroffensive’ instead https://t.co/vmdM7UjSdR pic.twitter.com/5NglselV1V — RT (@RT_com) December 9, 2025

During President Trump’s interview on The Conversation with Ukrainian Politico reporter Dasha Burns, he described President Zelensky as P.T. Barnum. He sees Zelensky as a grifter in selling the war to Joe Biden.

President Trump noted that Barack Obama forced Ukraine to surrender Crimea. Zelensky said he won’t read the peace plan because Russia is not giving up Crimea.

He didn’t say it, but now he’s supposed to somehow win it back after the people allegedly voted to stay with Russia.