President Zelensky Says He’ll Hold Elections with a Proviso

By
M Dowling
-
0
11

President Trump is not a big fan of President Zelensky and suggests he is a dictator. The reasons are that Mr. Zelensky won’t hold elections, and won’t negotiate peace, as he sends Ukrainian youth to be killed. He didn’t even read the peace plan that was negotiated with his officials.

President Trump said Ukraine is not a democracy.

Sentinel wants Ukraine to win, but they can only win with US involvement, which could easily lead to World War III. We don’t want that, and we want Ukraine to stop bleeding land and lives.

President Zelensky, to keep the coffers full and have the security of NATO, offered to hold an election in three months.

During President Trump’s interview on The Conversation with Ukrainian Politico reporter Dasha Burns, he described President Zelensky as P.T. Barnum.  He sees Zelensky as a grifter in selling the war to Joe Biden.

President Trump noted that Barack Obama forced Ukraine to surrender Crimea. Zelensky said he won’t read the peace plan because Russia is not giving up Crimea.

He didn’t say it, but now he’s supposed to somehow win it back after the people allegedly voted to stay with Russia.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments