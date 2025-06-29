Alert! Outrage Stunt! Dems Are Angry Over Sen. Lee’s Language

A Democrat outrage stunt in Utah has Sen. Mike Lee in the crosshairs of progressives. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) suggested that Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were linked to recent shootings that killed a state lawmaker and her spouse due to vile rhetoric.

The killer said he committed the murders because of Governor Walz. The killer accused Gov. Walz of wanting a Democrat senator killed so he could run for her position. He said he did it because of Walz.

The Letter Campaign

In response, About 500 residents, likely progressives since the sponsoring groups are, wrote a letter criticizing Sen. Lee at an event organized by Elevate Utah and the Alliance for a Better Utah. They demanded an apology from Sen. Lee.

Lee wrote about the murders, “This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way.” He labeled the event the “Nightmare on Waltz Street.” He’s referring to the language Waltz and his comrades used against Republicans, calling them Hitler, Stalin, fascists, and on and on.

The Democrat-tied Deseret News editorial board said, “The tweets were unacceptable for anyone, let alone from a member of the Senate.” The board added, “It revealed a lack of compassion for both victims and their loved ones and cast a poor light on Utah, the state Sen. Lee represents.”

Tina Smith (D-MN) confronted Lee (R-UT) over his remarks, expressing deep concern. In response to the criticism, Lee deleted the posts the following day.

Smith said, “I wanted him to know how much pain that caused me and the other people in my state, and I think around the country, who think that this was a brutal attack.”

Smith added, “I don’t know whether Sen. Lee thought fully through what it was — you have to ask him — but I needed him to hear from me directly what impact I think his cruel statement had on me, his colleague.”

Lee (R-UT) used inflammatory language and derogatory references to the political left in posts on X. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) didn’t like it either. Cramer has been outspoken about wanting the FBI more involved in threatening online rhetoric.

We just went through that FBI and government agencies involved in online rhetoric and they began to censor everything.

Outrage Stunt?

Democrat outrage is after Democrats opened the borders and gave freebies to criminals, terrorists, grifters, and so on.

Both sides use inappropriate language, but the real hate began with Mr. Obama and continued with Mr. Biden. When Trump does it, it is in response to something negative. Not that we want to hear it from anyone. Democrats seem to do it to divide us.

Kathy Hochul calls us “un-American.” Andrew Cuomo and Hochul told Republican New Yorkers to leave.

Joe Biden calls Republiccans “garbage.” He also said [Republicans] “are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.”

Kamala Harris calls the GOP “Nazis.”

Ruben Gallego says GOPers “dumb” and “the worst people in the world.”

Mark Cuban said women who support Trump are weak and dumb. He said they’d like to “smack” Republicans “in the ass.”

The leadership continually calls Republicans “fascist” as they slobber over a communist anarchist Islamist racist running for NYC mayor. He’s very diverse, you know.

I’d rather he hadn’t said it given the deaths, but spare us the outrage.

