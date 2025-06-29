Unsustainable Cost of Foreigners Breaking Into the Country

We just reported that California picked up nearly $12 billion in taxpayer dollars for this year’s budget alone by cutting some of the free healthcare to people here illegally. As we know many are criminals, terrorists, and grifters.

One of the representatives asked the Governor of New York and the mayor of Chicago how much they were spending on people here illegally. The numbers they gave are lowballing it and not including all the costs to schools, hospitals, housing, clothing, smart phones, and welfare. It doesn’t cover the cost of their criminal acts and imprisonment.

Watch this very brief clip; it’s disgusting. It’s particularly annoying that Mayor Johnson tried to blame the Texas governor. Sanctuary city governors and mayors should bear all the burden. Texas bans sanctuary cities.

I didn’t give permission for this. How much we spend varies since it’s hard to get a handle on it. The range is about $7,000 to $9,000 a year per illegal alien. Legal immigrants are a net positive, but illegal immigrants are costing us a fortune while we face an existential financial crisis.

In 2024, this Texas representative Jodie Arrington said it’s $9,000 per illegal alien. We spend more on illegal aliens than Medicaid or military benefits, and the country is going bankrupt.

