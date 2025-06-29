John Cusack Hopes Iran Gets the Bomb

M Dowling
Washed up leftist actor John Cusack wants the terror state of Iran to get the bomb.

“Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon-and they should get one – it’s the only way to deter US and Israel from bombing every country in Middle East,” Cusack wrote in a post on X.

Cusack’s post comes after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that there would be a ceasefire between Israel and Iran in the, “12-Day War.”

Clown World Fashion

Meanwhile, fashion designer Willy Chavarria paid tribute to violent criminal ICE deportees being held in prisons abroad as a theme for his Paris Fashion Week show.

Models took to the runway dressed as prisoners while mimicking a backdrop provided by El Salvador’s high-security CECOT prison.

In Clown Fashion World, this is bold and sharp.

According to Bazaar magazine, Chavarria sent physical invitations to his Spring 2026 show formatted like an immigration summons used before violent illegal aliens are deported.

“Open immediately,” the envelope read. But on its unfolding, a letter certified the addressee’s inalienable “Right to Exist,” summoning guests to appear for a “Presentation of Humanity.”

Poor De Caprio. He’s gone mad.


4 Comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
18 minutes ago

Such people, if they had access to national secrets would sell them or give them for free to Iran.

And some Democrats have done that, they gave or sold secrets to foreign nations, Tim Walz very likely.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

Chicken or egg? Do kooks navigate the movies and the fashion industry, or do those industries turn normal people into kooks?

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

Come on JohnBoy, just admit you hate Jews and hate America. Trump should appoint him honorary Ambassador to Iran.

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago
Reply to  Dr. Van Nostrand

As far as DiCrappio, I don’t take seriously any middle aged guy who dates 18 to 20 year olds.

