John Cusack Hopes Iran Gets the Bomb

Washed up leftist actor John Cusack wants the terror state of Iran to get the bomb.

“Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon-and they should get one – it’s the only way to deter US and Israel from bombing every country in Middle East,” Cusack wrote in a post on X.

Cusack’s post comes after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that there would be a ceasefire between Israel and Iran in the, “12-Day War.”

Clown World Fashion

Meanwhile, fashion designer Willy Chavarria paid tribute to violent criminal ICE deportees being held in prisons abroad as a theme for his Paris Fashion Week show.

Models took to the runway dressed as prisoners while mimicking a backdrop provided by El Salvador’s high-security CECOT prison.

In Clown Fashion World, this is bold and sharp.

Willy Chavarria brought his hometown to Paris, opening SS26 with kneeling models, bold tailoring, and a sharp message on identity.https://t.co/crTjKKWjMC pic.twitter.com/1TMszOrwUu — The Fashionography (@Fashionography) June 27, 2025

According to Bazaar magazine, Chavarria sent physical invitations to his Spring 2026 show formatted like an immigration summons used before violent illegal aliens are deported.

“Open immediately,” the envelope read. But on its unfolding, a letter certified the addressee’s inalienable “Right to Exist,” summoning guests to appear for a “Presentation of Humanity.”

Poor De Caprio. He’s gone mad.

BREAKING: Popular Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has come out in support of Iran and denounces Trump and Netanyahu! pic.twitter.com/5d84F57P4j — Peter Stavros (@PetrosAdonis) June 13, 2025

