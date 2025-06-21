Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla Cries to the Washington Post

The media grilled JD Vance about the Padilla staged arrest event, which the media knows was staged. The Vice President accidentally called him (or trolled him) Jose Padilla. Jose was a criminal and domestic terrorist. When the media and Democrats attacked him for the error, his spokesperson said, He must have mixed up two people who are lawbreakers.

Good point!

No one gives a schiff about his bitch name https://t.co/gzpiibHwXR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 21, 2025

The Washington Post (WaPo) aided and abetted the obvious hoax with a biased piece highlighting the arrest. It is very obvious that Alex Padilla is acting. He staged the DHS event where he was handcuffed for five minutes by charging in without an ID, in street clothes, while yelling. He knew agents would have to react as they did while Secretary Noem was in the room. She is a high-level official who has received numerous death threats.

After the staged event, he cried while talking with media on at least two occasions, followed by Chuckie Schumer and other dishonest Democrats ranting against the reaction.

Now, with the help of the corrupt WaPo, he is continuing the masquerade. Democrats are desperate.

What a crock of shit, theater boy. https://t.co/GL6kvPavgj — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 20, 2025

This was WaPo’s dishonest subtitle: The California Democrat, not known for theatrics, was muscled to the ground after interrupting a Homeland Security press conference. He wondered whether it was worth it.

No one can trust the legacy media. Here’s more:

“Is this really happening?” Alex Padilla thought to himself.

This week, he’s thinking about what happened.

“Never did I imagine hands on me, and let alone being put on the ground,” Padilla, California’s first Latino senator, said in an interview at an office inside the Capitol this week.

It happened in his native Los Angeles, a city that had been engulfed in protests since federal agents arrived to crack down on undocumented immigrants. In response to the unrest, which has been largely peaceful but at times turned violent, President Donald Trump had ordered thousands of military personnel deployed to the city.

Mostly peaceful! The liars are still going with that one! I don’t see how the USA survives with the lying media and a party that stages events and lies about everything.

This particular episode is meant to enrage Latinos.

California Representative, Maxine Waters says she was on the streets of LA during the riots and saw no violence, and tells people not to trust the videos: “No violence. I was on the street. Get it straight, don't rely on what you're being told or the incidents you saw.” pic.twitter.com/PxUpxh8KAx — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) June 17, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email