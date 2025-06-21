“The Party’s On?” B-2s Were Moved to Guam

Barak Ravid wrote on Axios that President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan quietly sought to arrange a meeting between senior U.S. and Iranian officials in Istanbul this week amid Israel’s escalating war with Iran.

The effort failed when the Supreme leader went dark. He was in hiding over assassination fears.

“New details of this backchannel effort reveal the extent to which Trump was pushing for a direct meeting with the Iranians — even offering to attend himself, if necessary — in hopes of striking a nuclear deal and avoiding U.S. military intervention,” Barak wrote.

Steve Bannon posted Ravid’s information on Gettr this afternoon. He met with President Trump for lunch on Thursday.

This is an example of what he posted after the lunch:

Warning to Netanyahu:

Stop Lecturing the American People and Finish What You Started https://t.co/oYupKAVNxN — STEVE BANNON (@Stevebannon_sk) June 20, 2025

If It’s Good Vs. Evil Maybe We Should Be Marching On Beijing. pic.twitter.com/gy3W4qNrCE — STEVE BANNON (@Stevebannon_sk) June 20, 2025

Steve Banon: “The party is on” A very busy weekend pic.twitter.com/Uo8zoLj7Wd — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 21, 2025

The B-2s Were Sent to Guam

Alex Jones believes Iran has the bomb, and Donald Trump knows. I wondered about that when the Supreme Leader threatened a “surprise” that would have the world talking for centuries.

According to Reuters, The United States is moving B-2 bombers to the Pacific island of Guam, according to US officials, who spoke with Reuters on Saturday.

The report also claims it’s not clear that the bomber deployment is tied to Middle East tensions. However the B-2 can be equipped with the bunker Busters which might be used to destroy at least two of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The officials said no forward orders have been given yet beyond Guam. Now everyone’s watching to see if the bombers are moved to the US British military base at Diego Garcia.

In March, the media reported three B-2s were in Diego Garcia.

⚡ The tankers reportedly accompanying the US B-2 bombers have disappeared from radar after switching off their transponders. pic.twitter.com/kHTeGtMQdf — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) June 21, 2025

President Trump plans to make a decision about bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities within two weeks. At the same time China and Russia are threatening to join the fight if he does bomb Iran.

Insider Paper reports that Iran’s president says will not halt nuclear activity “under any circumstances.” Iran told France its nuclear rights “cannot be taken away by threat or war.”

