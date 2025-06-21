FangFang’s Boyfriend Eric Swalwell Made a Cringe Video

Eric Swalwell made a dishonest cringe video. In it, he pretends he was walking by and someone asked him a question about Trump Mobile. He carried on about the upcoming Trump phone being made in China, but the Trumps say it’s being designed and manufactured in the USA.

FangFang is a Chinese spy and was Eric Swalwell’s really, really close friend. She helped launch Swalwell’s career. through fundraising. One must wonder what her motives were and how she was repaid. Since he has such a good relationship with an agent of the People’s Liberation Army, you’d think he’d be happy if Trump’s phone was made in China. In any case, it’s not.

Another typical Democrat.

Swalwell is a pettifogger and should be in traffic court at most.

Trump’s “Made in China” phone isn’t just disconnected from reality—it’s disconnected from America. pic.twitter.com/DbwELhfXJ2 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 19, 2025

