All-American Ice Hockey & a Media That Betrays the USA

Many in the US media are evil. They stirred up controversy over a joke Donald Trump told, and it could be why the women didn’t attend the SOTU. It is a shame because they apparently have a great relationship with the men’s ice hockey team and would have greatly enjoyed being with them, and Americans wanted to see them. However, the women’s hockey team said they will come at a future date. Maybe they really were too busy, or was it the media over a joke that fell flat?

No one has done more for women’s sports than Donald Trump. Barack Obama and Joe Biden almost destroyed it by allowing men who pretend they are women to engage in women’s sports.

The ugly underbelly of the media:

Several publications ripped into the men for showing up. As Marc Thiessen said on Fox this morning, The Athletic celebrated Eileen Gu, who received her training in the US and is American. Then she took money from China and represented the CCP. She betrayed her country. If you are celebrating Eileen Gu and not Team USA, “there is something seriously wrong with you,” Thiessen said.

The Olympics need to be depoliticized. A certain party and the US media have made everything about politics; they weaponized it to divide us. It’s divide and conquer.

Trump joked about Matthew Tkachuk’s gold medal.

Matthew Tkachuk has @POTUS put on his gold medal! “I’m not giving it back” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAR03fOzoe — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

Team USA was all in on America at the White House!