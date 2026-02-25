Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
The Great Divide at SOTU: The Most Important Moment

M Dowling
President Trump’s speech last night was amazing and amazingly long, but real Americana. When he recognized victims and American heroes, it was hard not to cry. All those wonderful people deserved to be recognized and appreciated. The 100-year-old real-life World War II dogfighter who finally received his Congressional Medal of Honor received a standing ovation and the longest applause: well-deserved.

There was one key moment that showed what the divide between right and left is about. When President Trump said that the responsibility of the American government is to keep Americans safe, not illegal aliens, Democrats sat on their hands. President Trump called them out for all of us who couldn’t.

It was a disgrace, as Grant Stinchfield says.

Democrats also didn’t applaud when Iryna Zarutska’s mother was asked to stand, even as she cried. She was murdered by a vicious Black man, a career criminal released from prison over and over, who boasted of killing the white girl. That’s why they didn’t clap.

We must take care of Americans and American victims first. Nothing against immigrants, but illegals should not be taking resources from American families.

Zohran and AOC were out bragging in English and Spanish and boasted of free kindergarten and childcare for illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar screamed like loons during the SOTU. Tlaib had a  “F* ICE button on her shirt. Is that where Americans are?

President Trump called them crazy. They are.

There were so many wonderful moments. The speech was Americana.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
4 seconds ago

Trump is a legendary speech giver.

Saltherring
Saltherring
20 minutes ago

Thank you, President Trump for calling out CONgressional Democrats and the cowards in our Supreme Court. Democrat voters should be forced to watch Trump’s entire SOTU speech so they can see what they elected to our CONgress. After viewing such a demonstration, who could possibly vote for the likes of these traitors? And RINO Republicans are not much better. As… Read more »

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
50 minutes ago

I watched the whole thing, watched Democrats remain seated, refusing to applaud and being stoned faced even when Iryna Zarutska’s mother was crying. Those Democrats are sociopaths. They have no conscience, they feel no guilt, they have no empathy, in their sick minds anything is justified if it brings them what they want. And when they refused to agree that… Read more »

Saltherring
Saltherring
35 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Hopefully a few Republicans will use such screen shots in congressional campaigns in order to vilify all this shameful Demotrash.

