The Great Divide at SOTU: The Most Important Moment

President Trump’s speech last night was amazing and amazingly long, but real Americana. When he recognized victims and American heroes, it was hard not to cry. All those wonderful people deserved to be recognized and appreciated. The 100-year-old real-life World War II dogfighter who finally received his Congressional Medal of Honor received a standing ovation and the longest applause: well-deserved.

There was one key moment that showed what the divide between right and left is about. When President Trump said that the responsibility of the American government is to keep Americans safe, not illegal aliens, Democrats sat on their hands. President Trump called them out for all of us who couldn’t.

It was a disgrace, as Grant Stinchfield says.

THE most important moment of the State of the Union…. Thank you Mr. President for calling these anti-Democrats out. Every single one of them. What a disgrace! The safety and well-being of American citizens should always come first! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/hxuK6JgsdQ — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) February 25, 2026

Democrats also didn’t applaud when Iryna Zarutska’s mother was asked to stand, even as she cried. She was murdered by a vicious Black man, a career criminal released from prison over and over, who boasted of killing the white girl. That’s why they didn’t clap.

We must take care of Americans and American victims first. Nothing against immigrants, but illegals should not be taking resources from American families.

Zohran and AOC were out bragging in English and Spanish and boasted of free kindergarten and childcare for illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar screamed like loons during the SOTU. Tlaib had a “F* ICE button on her shirt. Is that where Americans are?

President Trump called them crazy. They are.

There were so many wonderful moments. The speech was Americana.