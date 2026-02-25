Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Washed Up Nancy Pelosi at SOTU, Possibly "Sloshed" People Say

M Dowling
President Trump called for the passage of the Stop Insider Trading Act, which would ban members of Congress from profiting from insider knowledge. Most of the Democrats stood up and applauded, one of the few times they did. Trump was surprised and called out Nancy Pelosi, who is credibly accused of passing insider information to her husband, who then made a killing.

Half of the Congress thought President Trump’s joke was funny.

People are saying that Nancy was definitely sloshed. CNN pointed out that moment as the host interviewed her, and she admitted she stood up too.

Sloshed? During this interview, she was incoherent for a bit.

