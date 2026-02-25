Washed Up Nancy Pelosi at SOTU, Possibly “Sloshed” People Say

President Trump called for the passage of the Stop Insider Trading Act, which would ban members of Congress from profiting from insider knowledge. Most of the Democrats stood up and applauded, one of the few times they did. Trump was surprised and called out Nancy Pelosi, who is credibly accused of passing insider information to her husband, who then made a killing.

Half of the Congress thought President Trump’s joke was funny.

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump just DIRECTLY called out Nancy Pelosi while demanding members of Congress be BANNED from making insider trades on stocks “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?! I doubt it!” 🤣 She’s gonna be PISSED “Pass the STOP INSIDER TRADING ACT without delay,” Trump said pic.twitter.com/sOVirBtM97 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2026

People are saying that Nancy was definitely sloshed. CNN pointed out that moment as the host interviewed her, and she admitted she stood up too.

Sloshed? During this interview, she was incoherent for a bit.