Alleged Swatting Call at Justice Coney-Barrett’s Home to Get Someone Killed

A criminal allegedly swatted Justice Amy Coney-Barrett’s home. The criminal who made the call claimed gunshots were fired. Reports indicate that on the night of May 27–28, 2026, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the target of an alleged swatting attempt.

According to dispatch audio obtained by Washington, D.C. journalist Andrew Leyden, police responded to a 911 call claiming gunshots were being fired at Barrett’s Virginia home.

This isn’t just a malicious act. It’s criminal. It could get someone killed.

The call came in late evening, around 10 p.m. ET, and was flagged as potentially a swatting hoax—a malicious act of falsely reporting a violent crime to provoke a large, armed police response.

BREAKING: Another apparent assassination attempt targeting a conservative Supreme Court justice was made through swatting after a false 911 call reported gunshots at Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home. pic.twitter.com/BBxyehMVu0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2026

Swatting is an attempt to get someone killed.