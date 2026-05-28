Asked About Somali Fraud, Tim Walz Attacks White Men

Gov. Tim Walz would not answer a question about the rampant Medicaid fraud in the Somali community. He immediately deflected to holding white men accountable.

What haven’t white men been held accountable for? They are blamed for every problem, given no credit for anything, and discriminated against.

If we are going to hold white men accountable, Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey would head the list. They are potentially criminals.

Two women from Minnesota’s Somali community were arrested over a $21,000,000 Medicaid fraud scheme. Tim Walz was asked whether the Somali community should start holding its own accountable. Walz deflected and said, “White men should be holding White men accountable.” pic.twitter.com/lihigLOPzI — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) May 28, 2026

The Two Women Stole $21 Million

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested two Minnesota residents on charges of health care fraud after stealing more than $21 million from American taxpayers.

On May 21, HSI St. Paul reported the arrest of Shamso Ahmed Hassan and Hanaan Mursal Yusuf on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, 8 counts of health care fraud, and 2 counts of money laundering.

Hassan was a beneficial owner of Smart Therapy Center LLC and Star Autism Center LLC. She had enrolled as a service provider for the Minnesota Early Intensive Development and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) Program and was an employee and lead biller at Smart Therapy Center LLC, responsible for submitting Medicaid claims.

Hassan is a naturalized citizen and should lose her citizenship.

Through both companies, the defendants carried out a scheme to defraud a health care benefit program of approximately $21.1 million by submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicaid. This scheme took place over more than four years, from May of 2020 to December of 2024.

They allegedly knowingly committed fraud and laundered the money.

That doesn’t seem to be a problem for Tim.

The Thief Nick Shirley Found

A woman allegedly tied to Minnesota’s massive “Feeding Our Future” scandal, involving $250 million in stolen funds, has been charged in a daycare fraud scheme after being featured in a viral video by influencer Nick Shirley, authorities said.

She is accused of pocketing $4.6 million meant for children’s meals.

Fahima Egeh Mahamud was charged Wednesday with wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to court documents.

Earlier this year, Mahamud was indicted for her alleged role in the initial $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scheme.