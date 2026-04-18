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Home Home Almost All the 1.4M People Who Lost Health Insurance Were Here Illegally

Almost All the 1.4M People Who Lost Health Insurance Were Here Illegally

By
M Dowling
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1
62

Rep. Greg Casar thought he had a great gotcha question for Secretary Kennedy. It didn’t work out well.

Casar: Have you met with, again, have you met with any of the 1.4 million people who have lost their health insurance just this last year from dropping off of Obamacare. Have you sat down and talked to those folks about the fact they won’t have their health insurance?

Kennedy: They’re almost all illegal immigrants.

I wonder if Democrats have met with any of the 14 million Americans who lost their private health insurance policies thanks to Obamacare?

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