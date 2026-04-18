President Trump: Iran Agreed to Everything – Update, They Agree to Nothing

Iran denies any agreement after President Trump listed all that they allegedly agreed to. Trying to reach an agreement with a terror nation is impossible. In a tweet, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the Strait was open to all commercial vessels. However, it is not. Earlier today, President Trump said Iran agreed to everything. Iran says that is not the case.

Iranian lawmaker Morteza Mahmoudi said FM Araghchi would have faced impeachment over his Hormuz reopening tweet if not for wartime considerations, accusing him of repeatedly making ill-timed remarks that calm global oil and energy markets, writes OSINT. This is the tweet that was sent earlier this morning:

This shows President Trump told the truth. He thought they opened the strait.

President Trump now believes the blockade will end when a deal is signed.

U.S. President Donald Trump: “We’ve had some very good discussions… Talks are going on. It’ll go on over the weekend – and a lot of good things are happening. As soon as the agreement gets signed, that’s when the blockade ends.” pic.twitter.com/zbi42wgJGu — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 17, 2026

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, sent this response to Donald Trump:

1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false.

2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.

3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open.

4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the “designated route” and with “Iranian authorization.”

5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.

6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks. Read the real and accurate news of the negotiations in the recent interview with the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei: “Iran’s enriched uranium is as sacred as the country’s soil and will under no circumstances be transferred anywhere.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson:

“The possibility of transferring Iran’s enriched uranium outside the country is not acceptable.”

“Compensation for the losses and damages caused to Iran is an important issue in negotiations.”

“A naval blockade is considered a violation of the ceasefire, and Iran will certainly take the necessary steps in response.”

“The lifting of sanctions is very important to us, and compensation for the damages caused to the country holds special importance for Iran.”

President Trump said this an hour ago, after these comments were made by Iran, which begs the question, who are they negotiating with? There has to be a lot of infighting.

“We’ve had some very good discussions… Talks are going on. It’ll go on over the weekend — and a lot of good things are happening,” says @POTUS in Arizona. “As soon as the agreement gets signed, that’s when the blockade ends.” pic.twitter.com/PjNlBvwSAo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 17, 2026

Original Story

President Trump told CBS News in a phone interview that Iran has “agreed to everything” and will work with the U.S. to remove its enriched uranium.

He insisted that doing so would not involve U.S. ground troops. But when asked who would retrieve it, he would only say “our people.”

“No. No troops,” he said. “We’ll go down and get it with them, and then we’ll take it. We’ll be getting it together because by that time, we’ll have an agreement, and there’s no need for fighting when there’s an agreement. Nice, right? That’s better. We would have done it the other way if we had to.”

The president said the material would then be brought to the U.S.

“Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” he said.

The president also said Iran has agreed to stop backing proxy terrorist groups, like Hezbollah and Hamas.

When asked when he would be announcing the deal, Mr. Trump said the two sides are meeting this weekend and that the U.S. would continue its blockade “until we get it done.”

Although Axios reported that the Trump administration was discussing the possibility of releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for its nuclear stockpile, the president denied it: “No, we are not paying 10 cents.”

Here Comes Starmer and Macron

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK will lead a defensive military mission with France in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure it remains open. Better late than never.