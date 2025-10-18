Almost the Entire Media Lied About the Pentagon Rules – Proof Here

The media lies about the Pentagon rules proves one thing. We must go to original sources as much as possible and believe nothing they say. It used to be, trust half of what you read, now it’s believe nothing.

Cynical Publius Report

The X poster Cynical Publius linked to the original and pointed to one of the lies. The truth is that the ‘new’ Pentagon policy quotes rules for Department of War employees that have been in effect for years. There is nothing new. The Pentagon just plans to enforce the rules already in existence.

Unauthorized PERSONNEL are not allowed to leak to the media or they get to pay a price. Reporters won’t pay the price, the leakers will.

That’s the correction Publius points to.

Cynical Publius suggests people Google the following phrase (document linked below) that you will see everywhere and put quotes around it so you get the exact phrase. This is the phrase:

“. . . information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified.”

This quote strongly suggests that what the Pentagon is saying is that the media cannot publish an article without Pentagon prior approval. If this were true, that would, in fact, be an egregious example of prior restraint and a grotesque First Amendment violation.

It’s not true.

This is the actual quote:

“. . . information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released by any military member, DoW civilian employee or contract employee, even if it is unclassified.”

A very important omission, isn’t it? It makes their reporting a complete lie, repeated by almost every outfit, except OANN. Even Newsmax and Fox went along with it. Publius continues:

In the media’s distorted, untrue quote, the language suggests that any news story requires pre-approval by the DoW. If this were true, it would be a clear First Amendment violation.

But it’s not true.

The ACTUAL quote merely says that people who work in the Department of War are not allowed to provide important defense-related information to the media without the appropriate national security approval party in the DoW authorizing that DoW employee to share such information first.

THIS IS NOT A FIRST AMENDMENT VIOLATION. THIS IS NOT PRIOR RESTRAINT. The press is still allowed to write whatever it wants. The limitation is on DoW employees, military and civilian, and NO ONE ELSE.

THERE ARE NO LIMITS ON THE PRESS IN THIS MATTER, and the press is purposely and deliberately lying to you about this issue—lying by omission.

The media is lying or they’re making up their reports because they were too lazy to read the documents. The letter states that the pre-approval policy applies to service members and civilian DoW employees who are speaking to reporters. Pretty much any employer with a media policy has the same rule.

It should come as no surprise that the mainstream media is once again misrepresenting the Pentagon’s press procedures. Let’s be absolutely clear: journalists are not required to clear their stories with us. This claim is a lie. Have an escort in sensitive areas. Wear a press… pic.twitter.com/bacQB2bgBN — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) September 24, 2025

Don’t trust corporate.

