Over Half Arrested in Dem City Are Teens, One Was Arrested 111 Times

Democrat justice in the Democrat city of Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

This week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference where they discussed the city’s latest crime stats. Overall crime is down, but there is a deeply concerning trend.

More than half of those arrested for violent crimes having prior arrests, including teens, with one example being an unnamed 15-year-old with an astounding 111 arrests since August 2023.

He gets arrested more than once a week and is never held accountable because he is young. It’s only a matter of time before he seriously hurts or kills someone. Apparently, he is thinking of cop killings.

At the presser, Martin shared the disturbing search results from the youngster’s phone.

“The following were Google searches found on the juvenile’s cell phone: What is the charge for killing an officer? Is police murder a charge? What is capital murder?” Martin said during the press conference, according to Charlotte-based outlet WBTV.

“These are the things a 15-year-old in possession of multiple firearms was searching for,” he added. “Despite the juvenile’s delinquency history and repeat offender status, the juvenile was released back into the community in September.”

Democrats are insane. They won’t hold juveniles accountable. It is a well known fact of human nature that if people committing crimes aren’t held accountable, they will escalate.

It’s not the weapons or the race of the perpetrator, it’s the policies.

Charlotte-Mecklendburg Where the Mayor Wants People to Stop Sharing Information

The Democrat mayor is weak on crime.

If you remember, Iryna Zarutska was murdered on a train in August by a man who was arrested about 14 times and never held accountable as he should have been. The mayor wanted people to stop sharing photos of the event.

Mayor Vi Lyles doesn’t want the public sharing what happened in Charlotte. She also suggested we should have sympathy for the killer.

The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.

This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.

Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe.

Lyles is heartbroken that this happened close to her re-election.

The killer’s hearing is not delayed until April 2026. It’s not fair to Iryna’s family. The killer is DeCarlos Brown and he deserves to never see the light of day, preferably the death penalty.