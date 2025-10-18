George Conway Comes Out as a Member of a Domestic Terror Group

The following is a valuable revelation. It explains so much. George Conway admits he is a member of an illegal domestic terrorist organization, Antifa. At least now it’s all clear who and what he is. He’s not pretending to be a Republican any longer.

Actually, Conway will be anything Trump isn’t. He is a very hateful man.

Attorney Conway co-founded the radical left Lincoln Project whose members pretended to be Republicans.

All Antifa hate America First. They hate America and want to overturn the government. It’s something they have advertised. They are anarcho-communists. Conway is one of them.

The No Kings protest was organized by mainstream Democrats, the ACLU, DSA communists, the Communist Party, unions, and many radical leftist organizations.

Never-Trumper George Conway spotted wearing an “I am Antifa” shirt at DMV “No Kings” protest. pic.twitter.com/0PFYZxD9nd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2025

There aren’t millions of people in the No Kings D.C. protest as promised. It is the major protest, and many of them look like they are on their last leg. Old red diaper babies who can’t give up the ghost.

Every commie rally has bongos or drums and chanting.

What’s happened to old people? https://t.co/U79ZuD0ORV — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 18, 2025

What a bust this rally is.

This is what paid commies look like. Spartacus has the drones under control.