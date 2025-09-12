Alyssa Farah Griffin Explained Charlie Kirk’s Success to the Liberals

Alyssa Farah Griffin explained to a very liberal Erin Burnett the truth about Charlie Kirk and his impact on young people.

“Gen Z is going to be the most right wing generation in 50 years. Statistically speaking, there was a huge turnout of youth voters for Donald Trump. That was unexpected…something that’s usually a democratic stronghold. There’s probably no individual more responsible for that than Charlie Kirk. You really can’t underestimate and downplay how influential he was in activating young people.”

“You don’t have to agree with a damn thing that he said. He did it the way you’re supposed to; he showed up and he debated people and he engaged them to their faces; he wasn’t a keyboard warrior. He wasn’t threatening people. That is how a civil society conducts itself. You go to places and you have debates on the issues of our day. And that’s what he modeled. So any of his acolytes who are taking it a different direction, you’re not honoring his legacy.