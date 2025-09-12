What We Know About the Evergreen High School Shooter

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley provided an update on the investigation into the shooting at the Evergreen High School on Thursday morning that left two students hospitalized.

Kelley also confirmed that two students injured in the shooting remained hospitalized a day after the attack. One is still critically injured.

“We’re looking at a motive, we don’t have one yet,” said Kelley.

“He was radicalized through an extremist network,” and the details of that will be down the road, and we wanted to give you that much about maybe a mindset for him,” said Kelley.

An account linked to Desmond Holly, 16, also posted a picture of a revolver and ammunition about an hour before the shooting.

The minimum age to purchase a handgun is set at 21 by federal law.

Desmond Holly also reposted TikToks about the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and posed wearing a T-shirt with the word “WRATH” on it, which is what shooter Eric Harris wore as he carried out the Columbine attack.

An hour before the shooting, Holly posted a photo of a small revolver being held over a table with a box of ammunition on it. It was posted without comment.

A few days earlier, the account posted the same image, with the caption “little .38 special I got.”

The shooter who killed himself embraced conspiratorial, antisemitic and white supremacist social media content, according to a review by The Colorado Sun.

At least one of the critically injured students, Matthew Silverstone, was Jewish.

One student had been shot inside the school and one student had been shot outside the school.

The Sheriff praised students and teachers, calling teacher heroes for preventing more injuries or deaths.

“The students and the teachers at the school were amazing. They did their job, they did it well, and lives were saved yesterday because of the actions they took during their lockdown drill,” said Kelley. “Lots of kids ran, but the ones who didn’t were in lockdown and were being cared for.”

The shooter brought a revolver handgun, “not sure what caliber,” to school on the bus, along with what Kelley described as “quite a bit of ammo.”

The sheriff couldn’t say if the shooting was targeted or random or both.