What We Know About Tyler Robinson’s Politics & CNN’s Uninformative News

CNN’s expert said there isn’t a theme in Charlie Kirk’s murder, but we know from the police that the killer spewed hate toward Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump. Other reports are claiming he’s a Republican and others say he’s a Democrat or Democrat Socialist. We can’t find evidence of any affiliation yet. However, for most of us but not CNN, his anti-Kirk and anti-fascist scrawls are a bit of a giveaway.

WTF?! MSNBC is now saying there is NO “THEME” in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, DESPITE Tyler Robinson having anti-fascist engravings and an anti-Nazi song on the bullet casings. They want to bury it. “Nothing to see here. Look away.” NEVER.pic.twitter.com/PDE6QsqMst — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 12, 2025

Additionally, Mr. Kirk’s murderer Tyler Robinson was a member of the Antifa Discord channel. That puts him in the DSA or some other leftist radical camp.

Many of these young people are radicalized in schools. There is no doubt about that, but the changing culture supports it. Then we have the very dangerous Democrat Socialists of America which proudly boasts members like AOC and the rest of the Squad, Zohran Mamdani, and Omar Fateh. It’s become a most powerful wing of the Democrat Party and they are communists insidiously falling under an umbrella term – Democrat – that takes in normal Democrats. DSA is to the left of Socialists, and has a very radical platform.

They were rejected by the Socialist Party because they are so radical.

Immediately before the murder of Charlie Kirk, the DSA held a radical rally in Utah, and they have had a chapter at the university since 2019. People need to have their eyes opened to this.

THREAD: Left-Wing Activity at Utah State University I’m pulling together documentation on potential sources of political radicalization at USU. This thread will compile what I’ve found. In 2019, Utah State University officially approved a new student club: the Young… pic.twitter.com/S77s26xp1z — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 12, 2025

The DSA Platform: