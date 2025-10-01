Amazing Pfizer Deal to Lower Most Expensive Drugs 50% to 80%

President Trump made a deal with Pfizer to dramatically lower the cost of many popular drugs. We spend far more than any other country. The US does all the research and every other country receives the benefits.

The drug prices will be lowered 50% to 80% immediately.

The US has been ripped off and had the worst prices in the world.

The drugs that will be reduced are the most expensive specialty drugs, which bankrupt people. Other drug companies will follow Pfizer. Health insurance will also go down.

China won’t be able to hurt us as they did during the Pandemic by threatening to hold back shipments of drugs.

There are criticisms about Pfizer expanding their mRNA research as part of this deal, but RFK is on it. It’s an overall a great deal.