Sen. Kennedy Doesn’t Care If the Government Ever Opens Up

Dueling proposals to keep the government open were rejected today, leaving the government to shut down at midnight. Layoffs and mass firings will begin tomorrow. Democrats feel they can shut down the government and win in the court of public opinion with the help of the media.

Democrats chose free healthcare for illegal aliens over the federal employees.

BREAKING – IT’S OFFICIAL: Democrats REJECT keeping the government open tonight…FIRINGS and LAYOFFS set to ensue when it shuts down at midnight. The Continuing Resolution pushed by Republicans failed in the Senate. Democrats chose illegal aliens first. pic.twitter.com/6AKsX6QFKb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

Senator Kennedy said he’s ready for the government to shut down permanently.

“My democratic colleagues have made a very, very bad decision here,” said Kennedy after calling them stupid.

They are demanding free healthcare for people who entered our country illegally, demanding taxpayers pay for sex change operations. Their demands add up to $1.2T and $1.5T in a country facing an existential threat of financial collapse.

Democrats knew their proposal would not be accepted. As Kennedy said, “the socialist wing of the Democrat Party does not like Sen. Schumer,” and “he wants them to love him,” said Kennedy. The radicals want Schumer to shut down the government and he has agreed.

Now, he has to figure out how to reopen it. How they will do that is a mystery since Kennedy said Republicans will never agree to their list of demands.

“So, I guess we’ll just stay shut down in perpetuity,” he said.

As usual, Democrats choose chaos. How anyone can stand these people is beyond me.

BREAKING: Senator John Kennedy says he is READY for the government to shut down PERMANENTLY! “My democratic colleagues have made a very, very bad decision here.” This would make 2025 the BEST YEAR EVER!!! pic.twitter.com/3NFvOtomvW — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 30, 2025

These wokesters want medicare welfare subsidies for people four times above the poverty level; Medicaid for millions and millions of illegals; restor funds for NPR and PBS; and restore the corrupt foreign aid funds, USAID.

With Medicaid, they didn’t want any restrictions. They just wanted to let anyone sign up who wanted to sign up.

The party was not serious.