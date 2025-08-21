Americans Kicked EU Commish Ursula Out of the Meeting Room

Apollo News noticed that the Americans kicked EU commissioner Ursula von der Leyen out of the room because she isn’t an elected head of state, or a leader as we define one. Eugyppius translated the Apollo account with his usual brilliant analysis here.

Apollo:

Bundestag Vice President Omid Nouripour said on Tuesday on the n-tv programme “Frühstart” that Ursula von der Leyen was made to leave the room during Trump’s meeting with European leaders in Washington. “In the middle of yesterday’s meeting … Ms. von der Leyen had to leave because the Americans said: ‘We only want to talk to leaders.’”

According to Nouripour, the EU Commission President was kicked out of the room because the American politicians do not regard her as an elected head of a state. Nouripour immediately disputed this American viewpoint: “Ms. von der Leyen represents over 400 million people. Yesterday, she was also the voice of the states that were not present, which are highly relevant to the dispute with Ukraine, such as Poland, the Baltic states and the Czech Republic.”

He said that meetings with Trump were too much about not upsetting him instead of representing “one’s own national and European interests.” Europe must remain at America’s side, he said, but it must also become more independent so that it can support Ukraine on its own.

They didn’t want to upset Trump? Great!

Ursula isn’t a leader. No one elected her though she does manage to cause a lot of trouble in Europe.

Eugyppius said, “Von der Leyen represents “over 400 million people” in the same way that rude clerks at the Registry of Motor Vehicles represent local drivers.

The outlet also said that Ursula von der Leyen naturally said nothing about the faux pas. She wrote on X on Monday: “We are here, as allies and friends, for peace in Ukraine and in Europe. This is an important moment as we continue to work on strong security guarantees for Ukraine and a lasting and sustainable peace.”

She was invited by Ukrainian President Zelensky. President Trump invited the heads of state, not the globalist bureaucrat Ursula.

As Eugyppius said she hasn’t won an election since 2003 and acquires her positions through backroom deals. Macron’s machinations got her to where she is today. In 2019, two-thirds of Germans found her unfit for the role.

She needs to be kicked out of rooms as much as possible.