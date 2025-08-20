Court Allows Removal of Temporary Protections for 60K from Nepal and Central America

A federal appeals court on Wednesday sided with the Trump administration and halted for now a lower court’s order that had kept in place temporary protections for 60,000 migrants from Central America and Nepal.

The Republican administration can move toward removing an estimated 7,000 people from Nepal whose Temporary Protected Status designations expired Aug. 5. The TPS designations and legal status of 51,000 Hondurans and 3,000 Nicaraguans are set to expire Sept. 8, at which point they will become eligible for removal.

“The district court’s order granting plaintiffs’ motion to postpone, entered July 31, 2025, is stayed pending further order of this court,” wrote the judges, who are appointees of Democrat Bill Clinton and Republicans George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

A San Francisco court said it was illegal to remove the TPS protections. That’s absurd. They shouldn’t have been granted in the first place. There is no reason why people from Nepal, Honduras, and Nicaragua should be allowed to come in under TPS. It was one of the many abuses by the open borders crowd of the protections offered in rare and extreme conditions.

TPS allows illegal immigrants to stay and work. It’s only one of many abuses.