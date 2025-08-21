Steve Miller & VP Vance Savagely Respond to Old White Hippies

This was fun! Secretary Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and JD Vance toured Union Station yesterday. They weren’t welcomed by the white lefties who came to scream at them. It’s Democrats way of telling us they don’t want anyone to clean up crime in D.C. which is a largely black city. The whiteies mostly live in Betheseda and other safe places.

Hegseth answered savagely, “It’s kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of primarily old white people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they’ve never felt danger in their entire lives.”

Stephen Miller added clarity. “We’re going to prove that a city can serve for the law abiding citizens who live there. We are not going to let the communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation’s capital. And let’s just also address one other thing, all these demonstrators that you’ve seen out here in recent days, all of these elderly white hippies, they’re not part of the city, and never have been.”

You heard him: “communists” pretending to be democratic.

So, How’s It Going

Gadyaces Serralta is the Director of the US Marshals Service and he is directing the DC operation. From what he sees, being on the streets with the US Marshals and the Guard, “It is going fantastic. In fact, we’re over 550 arrests. We’ve had 7,576 firearms seized. I mean, let’s imagine for a minute how many of those guns would have killed people had we not taken it from the bad guys. So, you know, we’ve had five homicide targets arrested. We’ve had two or three sex offenses, sex offenders arrested as well. And that’s going to ramp up now.”

To the old white hippies, his message is, “I am in the on the streets, where our National Guard and federal law enforcement are patrolling. I can tell you, sir, that I have spoken to the people in those neighborhoods. They are thanking us every day. Every chance they get, they thank us. They tell me that this should have happened 30,40 years ago. You know, it’s a community that has been hurting for decades. And thanks to President Trump, we are now doing something about it.”

The mostly elderly white Bolshies live in Betheseda and the irony is the black residents of D.C. are grateful. Why aren’t the old commies and some young ones outraged at all the black kids who have died in D.C.? They didn’t need to die.