Americans Like the Feds Buying Stakes in US Firms

According to one survey, most Americans like President Trump’s idea of having the federal government take a stake in U.S. companies that get taxpayer money.

A new survey found 62% are in favor of the government having “a stake” in firms that are part of national security and receive taxpayer support.

The survey, by Plymouth Union Public (PUP) Research, was conducted Aug. 22, as Mr. Trump announced last week that the federal government would take a 10% stake in Intel. Intel is a semiconductor and chipmaker company that has been grappling with a quickly changing chip market.

It seems very dangerous to have the government and private corporations in such a close relationship. If the government owns part of a company, they get to say what they can and cannot do. In the wrong hands so much can go wrong. They do have a say now, of course, but this moves us further down the path toward socialism.

The idea has met with stiff resistance from some conservatives who say exactly that. Socialism is one short step from communism.

But rank-and-file Republicans disagree, according to the poll, which found a whopping 83% in favor.

Rank-and-file are looking at it from a business standpoint and some are members of the Uniparty.

This could expand into full-blown takeovers of industry.