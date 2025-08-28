Bolton’s Stolen Docs in the Hands of a Hostile Foreign Country?

The New York Times claimed that Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton forwarded top secret classified emails over a private server system. They say they were seemingly intercepted by a hostile foreign country’s spy service.

We had reported that John Bolton was under investigation for violating the Espionage Act by sending “highly sensitive” classified material that he stole and transmitted over a private service to his wife and daughter. At the time, the leak about it possibly ending up in the hands of an enemy spy service was not leaked.

He was first investigated in 2020 when he included confidential information in his memoir. Joe Biden dropped the investigation. It was picked up again by Kash Patel when he became FBI director because of the numerous stories he was hearing about John Bolton sharing classified material.

Not Revenge, Serious Mishandling of Classified Documents

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence officials collected information that appeared to show that he had mishandled classified information. This is according to a leak from trusted sources.

The United States gathered data from an adversarial country’s spy service, including emails with sensitive information that Mr. Bolton, while still working in the first Trump administration, appeared to have sent to people close to him on an unclassified system, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive case that remains open.

People are concerned that this investigation is more about revenge then an actual crime. However if a foreign government was able to seize highly sensitive documents he stole and sent to his family, that is a serious crime punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison

The emails in question, according to the people, were sent by Mr. Bolton and included information that appeared to come from classified documents he had seen while he was national security adviser. Mr. Bolton apparently sent the messages to people close to him who were helping him gather material that he would ultimately use in his 2020 memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.”

Mr. Bolton has hired the top lawyers.

In a sign of the stakes for Mr. Bolton, he is in talks to retain the high-profile criminal defense lawyer Abbe Lowell. Mr. Lowell, who has represented Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Mr. Biden’s son Hunter, is defending two other prominent perceived enemies of Mr. Trump who are now under scrutiny: the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, and Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board.

The raid on Bolton’s home and office was aimed at determining in the documents in the hands of a foreign spy service were genuine and if they matched any documents he might have.

Two different federal judges issued warrants to conduct the raid because the government evidence showed cause. That doesn’t sound like revenge.

During the first investigation, a judge determined that Mr. Bolton may well have mishandled confidential information, but the probe languished under Biden.