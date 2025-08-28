Social Security Will Be Bankrupt in 7 Years

The Social Security system will be bankrupt in seven years. That means the lock box containing the taxes collected for it is empty. Actually, it is already empty, filled only with IOUs. After it officially goes bankrupt, it will become another deficit bill of nearly $7 trillion in ten years.

It could be delayed by raising the retirement age as Reagan did but it’s more likely our leaders will take the path of least resistance.

Dr. St. Onge recommends running it like a 401K and keeping it out of the grubby little hands of both parties. He doesn’t think that will happen and it will just become a deficit, bringing more inflation.

If the dems get back in power, we probably won’t even see the 7th year.

