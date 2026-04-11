An Anti-Regime Resistance Formed in Central Iran

Tousi TV report

A newly-formed anti-regime resistance inside Iran is allegedly engaged in guerrilla warfare. A small group called the Homeland Defenders Organization (HEO) ambushed an IRGC checkpoint near the city of Saveh. They killed regime security officers. Before opening fire, members shouted, “My life is for Iran!” They say, “If the Iranian people don’t take out the IRGC, the IRGC will take the Iranian people out.”

This isn’t just Kurdish or Baluchi fighters in border regions anymore. These are central, Persian-majority Iranians near the city of Qom.

The attack was carried out to avenge the deaths of two murdered youths. One was a 16-year-old girl who was violated, then murdered:

Tousi TV said the people of Beirut are also fed up with the occupiers. The Lebanese patriots have taken on some of the Hezbollah.

Tousi said the US media paints a picture of the US losing, and it’s not the case.

Israel and Hezbollah reached a compromise on more procedural stopgaps in any retaliation against Hezbollah. However, it won’t make much of a difference.

Watch the segment here.