Fake News from the Right on a Fractured Trump Negotiating Team

A report from popular podcast host and political analyst Brian Allen is inaccurate. It is not true that there is a fracture inside Trump’s negotiating team. Allen made the leap based on inaccurate information.

Negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, now to include JD Vance, reportedly offered to provide Iran with free low-enriched uranium from outside Iran for peaceful purposes.

Iran refused.

The only reason to refuse low-enriched uranium for free is that they can’t enrich it to weapons-grade.

The entire team and administration agree on all points. JD Vance will now make the same offer.

They want the bomb.

Allen sought and found a conspiracy about Jared Kushner. He claimed Kushner secretly offered Iran unlimited uranium enriched for peaceful use, suggesting it was something more than what it is.

It also wasn’t secret. It has been in the news.