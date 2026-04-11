New! English Is Language Supremacy to Oppress & Marginalize

The latest from the globalist/communist elite is to demonize the English language because we’re evil settlers. They insist that we learn many languages to free ourselves. There are many ulterior motives to unwrap here, but instead, let’s simply say the English language is rich and offers wonderful opportunities to express ourselves. It may not sound as attractive as some others, but it draws from many languages. You will discover words from Romance languages, Germanic, Hebrew, Arabic, etc. It’s all-encompassing.

Look at the clip or read the quotes. These people are nuts.

Speaker 1: “In colonial settler realities, there is no neutral space. No school, no policy, if we are not reclaiming it as native people or for the people, then it is a settler space.

Speaker 2: “You know, and back to white supremacy. They value the written word. They value the policy design, so our charge and our lens and our stance around equity, racial equity, and anti-racism, and center sovereignty is part of our DNA, unconditional.”

Speaker 3: “There are indeed meaningful and purposeful ways that we would need to destroy to try to undo that oppression.”

They want to police language.

Notice that the woman claims that “the written word” is a form of “white supremacy.” They really believe that primitive societies with no written language were superior to “settler-colonial realities.” As a society, we need to forcefully reject this worldview. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) February 18, 2025

The idea that we are on stolen land is pure communism, and it is meant to destroy our sovereignty. It’s nonsense. We must reject this ideology and all the nonsense the elite are shoving down our throats. It would destroy who we are if we let it.

Communist legal defense funds attempt to convince us that the language marginalizes and oppresses people. They throw all this garbage up, and sometimes it sticks.

English is an international language because of its richness. The written word is NOT a form of white supremacy. Should Persian be banned since Iranians oppress people?

Truth: