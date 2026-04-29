An Arrest Warrant Is Issued for James Comey

The arrest of James Comey is very different from the last in which a summons was issued. He was allowed to come in by appointment. This time, a judge issued an arrest warrant, and the Marshals have been ordered by the federal judge in North Carolina to take James Comey into custody.

He is charged with two felony accounts. The case has been investigated for 10-11 months. Career investigators presented the information to a grand jury. Included in that information was his threat against the President of the United States – the ’86 47′ Instagram post. It was presented to the grand jury, along with Mr. Comey’s subsequent deletion of the post and apology.