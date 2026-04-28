Dr. Fauci’s Advisor Indicted for Concealing, Destroying, Falsifying Records

Anthony Fauci’s close adviser for about 16 years was indicted by the Department of Justice.

David Morens, 78, has been charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting.

The indictment, unsealed on Monday, names two co-conspirators. He was Fauci’s close advisor from 2006 to 2022.

Morens spoke to the liaison of the NIH FOIA on how to evade record requests.

Two months prior, Morens said in a Feb. 24 email, “I[I] learned from our foia [sic] lady here how to make emails disappear after I am foia’d [sic] but before the search starts.”

According to the NY Post, which first reported it in 2024, he told people he always uses Gmail. And he handed things to Fauci because Tony’s too smart to let people send him stuff through NIH email.

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

Then there is Fauci with his pardon. Can they get to him? Can they reach Tony, the doctor who was too smart to accept anything in the NIH email? Morens was doing this publicly, and felt free to do so.