An Awesome Week for the GOP

Republicans had a grand week, and the Democrats didn’t. The tables have turned for now.

Virginia Blew Credibility and Money

On May 8, the Supreme Court of Virginia struck down the state’s new gerrymandered map, ruling that the referendum process violated the state constitution. Democrats lost because they violated the state constitution on several grounds.

The case is now over.

Spanberger’s close pal, the architect of the Virginia redistricting effort, L. Louise Lucas, appears to be a corruption suspect. Her offices were raided, and she is tied to the cannabis dispensary that was raided. Three employees were arrested at the dispensary. The FBI is looking at Lucas’s potentially corrupt Medicaid and cannabis business.

She convinced Gov. Spanberger to go along with redistricting Republicans out of Virginia, leaving Republicans with one seat. They formed five districts, all beginning in hard-left Fairfax.

No one listened to the establishment Democrats who told them it was unconstitutional. They weren’t following the state Constitution. Lucas and Spanberger look terrible. Hakeem Jeffries poured $38 million into the effort, and it looks even worse.

Here is Lucas at Spanberger’s inauguration screaming, “f****** 10.”

That time VA Senator Louise Lucas shouted “10-Fucking-1” at Spanberger’s Inauguration Wonder what she’s shouting tonighthttps://t.co/nyi47n5GF0 pic.twitter.com/k0vzfQRBTI — ((( charlottesville 🫧 ))) (@CvilleBubble) February 19, 2026

The House Is Going to Pick Up Seats, Lots of Seats

Trump needs the credit for pushing redistricting. He was trying to reverse the damage done by Democrats in blue states. It was a brilliant strategy.

The US Supreme Court has handed us a House of Representatives gift of anti-racism in districting. We are looking at 11 to 14 seats for Republicans now that racism has been eliminated. However, the end result won’t happen overnight, and we don’t know how lawsuits will turn out.

Indiana’s Loser Hoosiers

In Indiana, Trump candidates won six of eight races because they wouldn’t redistrict. That should now change. Tennessee and Alabama plan to redistrict.

Indiana incumbents didn’t simply lose. They lost by a lot.

Diana Mee, who was on James Golden’s show today, had the figures:

District One: The incumbent lost by 52 points; District 11: The incumbent lost by 18 points; District 19: It was a 22-point loss; District 21: loss by 30-points; District 41: an 18-point loss; District 6: a 12-point loss.

“Everyone in Indiana politics should have learned an important lesson today: President Trump is the single most popular Republican among Hoosier voters,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said in a statement.

President Trump is in a position to pressure more states to redistrict ahead of the November elections.

The GOP is winning the redistricting war.

The Cook Political Report is tracking developments in every state undertaking mid-decade redistricting, as well as the gains each party could make under new maps. We project that the likeliest scenario is Republicans netting around 6 to 7 seats, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act and a Supreme Court of Virginia ruling overturning the state’s new map.

Given that scenario, Cook still believes that Democrats are positioned to win control of the House due to the poor national environment for the GOP. But they are no longer overwhelming favorites.

Trump needs to move on and out of Iran.

Governor DeSantis signed a great bill, and we need all GOP governors to do the same thing.

🚨 NOW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just sat down and SIGNED a new law that – Cracks down on some exploitative birthright citizenship contracts from places like China

– Blocks Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR funds to Florida charitable organizations

– Cuts off financial and contractual… pic.twitter.com/TiURAR5DE1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 8, 2026

UFOs!

Moving on, we have UFO videos and more to come. We are hearing about 2 feet, 4 feet, and 10 feet tall people, and watched a strange eight-point UFO fly around.