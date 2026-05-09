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What Progressives Are Hiding About NYC Crime

By
M Dowling
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0
54

On April 11, chaos broke out at Grand Central Station. You might not have heard about it. A Black man who thought he was Lucifer butchered three riders in broad daylight during rush hour.

Anthony Griffin, 44, screaming, “I am Lucifer,” hacked an 84-year-old man’s face open, split a 65-year-old’s skull, and slashed a 70-year-old woman.

Blood poured out everywhere on the crowded platform. The police appeared, yelling at him over twenty times to drop the machete. Instead, he charged, and police shot him dead.

As the New York City progressives brag that crime is going down, three helpless riders were butchered by a machete-wielding demon at rush hour.

This is what they are hiding from the public.

The bodycam was just released, and it tells the story clearly.

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