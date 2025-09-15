An Individual Might Have Had Advance Knowledge of Charlie’s Murder

Kash Patel confirms Charlie Kirk’s assassin, Tyler Robinson, had a text exchange with another individual stating he “had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and that he was going to do it,” confirming that outside person(s) or groups had knowledge of the plan ahead of time.

BREAKING – Kash Patel confirms Charlie Kirk’s assassin had a text exchange with another individual stating he “had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and that he was going to do it,” confirming that outside persons or groups had knowledge of the plan ahead of time. pic.twitter.com/bwayM8N4pR — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 15, 2025

There are others who might have been involved and they have been reported to the FBI. I’ll wait and see how that goes before I post. It’s all over X if people are that interested.

One who was reported goes by the name Chubrum and responded on this link.