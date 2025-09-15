In a Sept. 15 interview with Fox News, FBI Director Kash Patel said, “I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody.”

Patel confirmed reports of a note left behind by Robinson, saying that the suspect wrote that he had the “opportunity to take out” Kirk and wrote, “I’m going to take it.” The message was written before the Sept. 10 shooting, he added.

Patel said that it was both a “note” and a “text message exchange,” adding that it was “destroyed.” However, investigators recovered it. Other evidence in the case, Patel said, was “shocking,” although he didn’t go into more detail.

Touching on a possible ideological motive, Patel reports that Robinson’s family said that he “subscribed to left-wing ideology.” Utah Gov. Cox said the same thing on the Sunday Morning shows.

We now know through numerous sources that Robinson’s boyfriend is a transgender named Lance Twiggs, who is transitioning to a woman, and appears to be a furry. That was The Guardian’s cue to refuse to accept the truth and lie to their readers even when it’s very obvious.